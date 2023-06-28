Man, 33, arrested for car theft, driving without a license

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old Ewa Beach man on suspicion of stealing a car at about 1:20 a.m. this morning.
Scott Joseph Lovan, who has 22 traffic crimes and citations dating to 2009, was arrested at about 1:35 a.m. this morning near Renton Road and Alaiki Street.
An HPD patrol officer saw a traffic violation and pulled him over. Checks of the vehicle revealed that it was stolen and Lovan was arrested for first degree car theft, driving without a license, and criminal contempt of court.
He was charged for driving without a license and released on $1,000 bail.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.