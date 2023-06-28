Man, 33, arrested for car theft, driving without a license

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old Ewa Beach man on suspicion of stealing a car at about 1:20 a.m. this morning.

Scott Joseph Lovan, who has 22 traffic crimes and citations dating to 2009, was arrested at about 1:35 a.m. this morning near Renton Road and Alaiki Street.

An HPD patrol officer saw a traffic violation and pulled him over. Checks of the vehicle revealed that it was stolen and Lovan was arrested for first degree car theft, driving without a license, and criminal contempt of court.

He was charged for driving without a license and released on $1,000 bail.