State to cut speed limit on stretch of Haleakala Highway

The state plans to permanently reduce the speed limit on a portion of Haleakala Highway, or Route 37 on Maui, after signs are posted in the upcoming week.

The speed limit between mile posts 0.20 and 0.70 near the intersection with North Firebreak Road will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph in the northbound direction heading toward Kahului, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

DOT said the purpose of the speed reduction is to “provide a manageable and consistent speed limit for this section of Haleakala Highway as it approaches the Hana Highway intersection, which has crosswalks, merge areas, and is used by pedestrians and bicyclists.

The speed limit reduction will provide a smoother transition, according to DOT, as motorists then reduce their speed from 45 mph to the 35 mph limit established for the approach to the Hana Highway intersection.

Speed limit signs will be changed by July 6, the DOT said, and will be effective as soon as work is finished.