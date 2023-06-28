Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Two Towers founder Justin Paik found success in South Korea but has moved to the islands with his wife and two young children, who are enrolled at ‘Iolani School. Paik and his collaborators at ThriveHI are led by 1999 Maryknoll graduate Trung Lam. Information in Ryan Ozawa’s Tech View column on Page B3 Tuesday was inaccurate.

>> The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting does not work on historic preservation. DPP typically routes such matters to the state Historic Preservation Division for review. A story on Page B2 on Thursday had incorrect information.