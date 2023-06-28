comscore ESPYS to honor U.S. women’s soccer team, Bills training staff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
ESPYS to honor U.S. women’s soccer team, Bills training staff

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
    The U.S. women’s national soccer team starters pose before an international friendly match against Portugal in 2021.

LOS ANGELES >> The U.S. women’s national soccer team will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at The ESPYS on July 12.

Liam Hendriks, the Chicago White Sox reliever who battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. The Pat Tillman Award for Service will go to the Buffalo Bills training staff for helping save the life of safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field in January.

The U.S. women’s team successfully fought for equal pay with the men’s national team that helped set a standard for other sports. The team has since worked to raise awareness around pay inequity and social injustices in the United States.

Hendriks returned to play in May, six months after being diagnosed. He donated $100,000 to cancer research.

After Hamlin’s collapse, the Bills training staff performed live-saving measures before Hamlin was rushed to the hospital. He has since been cleared to return to football. The Tillman award is given to a group that serves others in a similar way to the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger.

