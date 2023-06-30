Letter: Ala Moana park rules don’t get enforced

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I agree with Carol Ching’s opinion of Ala Moana Regional Park (“Ala Moana park unsafe for families,” Star-Advertiser, June 27).

When I started coming to Hawaii back in the early 1980s, I always felt safe walking through the park any time of the day or evening. It was clean; people were nice; there were homeless people but they kept to themselves and weren’t a threat.

It’s so different now, and it’s really heartbreaking. Whenever I take a walk I’m looking over my shoulder, even in broad daylight! I’m not sure why they bother with posting the signs in the park stating (and I paraphrase) no dogs allowed; do not feed the birds; no alcohol allowed; do not feed the feral cats, etc. They should just put up signs that say “NO RULES!”

What good are rules if they aren’t enforced? No one seems to care anymore about much of anything — either themselves or others. In my opinion, Hawaii is no longer accommodating — the aloha is gone. How sad is that?

Melony Evoniuk

Ala Moana

