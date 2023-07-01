Injured hiker rescued on Maili trail

A man in his 70s who was hiking the Puu O Hulu Trail in Maili this afternoon was rescued after he fell and injured himself, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 3:15 p.m. HFD received a 911 call about the hiker, who was with a hiking companion when he injured himself and could not descend the trail on his own. Rescue personnel arrived a few minutes later both to ascend the trail on foot and establish a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter.

HFD made contact with the hiker just after 3:30 p.m. He was later picked up and flown to the landing zone via Air 1. His care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 4 p.m.