Injured hiker rescued on Maili trail

A man in his 70s who was hiking the Puu O Hulu Trail in Maili this afternoon was rescued after he fell and injured himself, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
At around 3:15 p.m. HFD received a 911 call about the hiker, who was with a hiking companion when he injured himself and could not descend the trail on his own. Rescue personnel arrived a few minutes later both to ascend the trail on foot and establish a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter.
HFD made contact with the hiker just after 3:30 p.m. He was later picked up and flown to the landing zone via Air 1. His care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 4 p.m.
