comscore Former UH football coach June Jones arrested for alleged DUI | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

Former UH football coach June Jones arrested for alleged DUI

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2022 Team Mauka head coach June Jones looks on from the sideline during the first half of the 2022 Polynesian Bowl football game on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2022

    Team Mauka head coach June Jones looks on from the sideline during the first half of the 2022 Polynesian Bowl football game on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Honolulu.

Former University of Hawaii football coach June Jones was arrested Friday night for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

He posted $500 bail and was released that night.

Jones was arrested at 9:28 p.m. at the corner of Kilauea Avenue and Waialae Avenue, according to the Honolulu Police Department arrest log.

“I was speeding, and got stopped,” Jones, 70, said. “I was coming from eating dinner. That’s all I need to say right now.”

Jones, a former UH quarterback who went to play and coach in the NFL, was 76-41 in nine seasons through 2008 as the Warriors’ head coach. He has had several coaching jobs after leading the Warriors to a 12-0 regular season — and accompanying berth in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. This spring, he was the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

--
More UH football coverage

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
GOP group calls video shared by DeSantis campaign ‘homophobic’

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up