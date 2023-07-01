Former UH football coach June Jones arrested for alleged DUI

Former University of Hawaii football coach June Jones was arrested Friday night for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

He posted $500 bail and was released that night.

Jones was arrested at 9:28 p.m. at the corner of Kilauea Avenue and Waialae Avenue, according to the Honolulu Police Department arrest log.

“I was speeding, and got stopped,” Jones, 70, said. “I was coming from eating dinner. That’s all I need to say right now.”

Jones, a former UH quarterback who went to play and coach in the NFL, was 76-41 in nine seasons through 2008 as the Warriors’ head coach. He has had several coaching jobs after leading the Warriors to a 12-0 regular season — and accompanying berth in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. This spring, he was the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

