Man, 38, arrested in Waikiki for allegedly punching man in face

A 38-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly assaulting a 64-year-old man in Waikiki on Saturday night.
According to a police report, the suspect punched the victim in his face, causing substantial bodily injury at about 9:45 p.m. The suspect was arrested at 9:50 p.m. without incident.
The suspect’s identity has not been released because he has yet to be charged.
The investigation is pending.
