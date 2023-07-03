Power outage disrupts Veterans Affairs center at Tripler

A power outage today disrupted operations at the Department of Veterans Affairs Spark Matsunaga Ambulatory Care Center at Tripler Army Medical Center.

In an email to patients Dr. Adam Robinson, director of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, said that all appointments for the day are canceled and that staff will be calling veterans throughout the day to reschedule appointments. The pharmacy onsite will remain open for emergencies.

The Matsunaga center is located on the grounds of Tripler, but a spokesperson for the Army hospital said the rest of the facility is on a different electrical grid and that its operations have not been impacted.

The VAPIHCS is responsible for providing care to veterans across Hawaii and the U.S. Pacific island territories of American Samoa, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The system has few facilities of its own and relies largely on partnerships with military hospitals and private clinics to provide care across the islands.

In his email, Robinson said patients should call 1-800-214-1306 if they have questions.