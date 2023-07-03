Letter: Biden’s loan forgiveness a grift to win presidency

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program reveals that the president and his handlers were able to pull off the greatest grift of this century. By promising debt relief to 40 million borrowers and by extension to their parents, he successfully ran for U.S. president in 2020.

Amid a flurry of questions and complaints from lawmakers, those borrowers who repaid their debts and people who never went to college, Biden did not relent.

Rather than seek congressional support and approval, Biden used program loopholes to implement his plan. Those voters who were fooled into believing that their student debt would be forgiven were encouraged by the rapid approval of their pre-qualification applications. These same people will again be asked to trust him to deliver on his promises.

Promising free money is the proven best bait for luring victims into obvious scams. People need to more skeptical and question whether something that seems too good to be true is actually true. It is a rarity when you can get something for nothing.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

