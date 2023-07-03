comscore Letter: Biden’s loan forgiveness a grift to win presidency | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Biden’s loan forgiveness a grift to win presidency

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program reveals that the president and his handlers were able to pull off the greatest grift of this century. Read more

