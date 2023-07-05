Firefighters extinguish fire at Wahiawa commercial building

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at a commercial building in Wahiawa this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
HFD received a call at around 5 p.m. about the building fire near the intersection of Tarawa Drive and Anzio Drive at the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station.
HFD and Federal Fire Department personnel arrived a few minutes later to find “smoke and flames emanating from the second floor of a two-story commercial building.”
A primary search of the building found no occupants inside. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control just before 6 p.m. and extinguish it shortly after that.
No injuries were reported. An investigation of the fire is ongoing.
