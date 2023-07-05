comscore Firefighters extinguish fire at Wahiawa commercial building | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Firefighters extinguish fire at Wahiawa commercial building

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at a commercial building in Wahiawa this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

HFD received a call at around 5 p.m. about the building fire near the intersection of Tarawa Drive and Anzio Drive at the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station.

HFD and Federal Fire Department personnel arrived a few minutes later to find “smoke and flames emanating from the second floor of a two-story commercial building.”

A primary search of the building found no occupants inside. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control just before 6 p.m. and extinguish it shortly after that.

No injuries were reported. An investigation of the fire is ongoing.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
For third day, it was the hottest day on Earth

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up