Firefighters extinguish fire at Wahiawa commercial building

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at a commercial building in Wahiawa this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

HFD received a call at around 5 p.m. about the building fire near the intersection of Tarawa Drive and Anzio Drive at the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station.

HFD and Federal Fire Department personnel arrived a few minutes later to find “smoke and flames emanating from the second floor of a two-story commercial building.”

A primary search of the building found no occupants inside. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control just before 6 p.m. and extinguish it shortly after that.

No injuries were reported. An investigation of the fire is ongoing.