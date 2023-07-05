Van’s frozen waffles recalled due to undeclared wheat allergen

The state Department of Health has issued a voluntary recall warning for Van’s Gluten-Free Original Waffles due to an undeclared wheat allergen.

The DOH’s Food and Drug Branch in a news release today warned residents of a voluntary recall by Van’s International Foods of the frozen waffle products.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products. Symptoms may include swelling, itching or irritation of the mouth or throat; hives, itchy rash or swelling of the skin; nasal congestion; headache; difficulty breathing; cramps, nausea or vomiting; diarrhea; and anaphylaxis.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat; severe drop in blood pressure; chest pain or tightness; rapid pulse; severe difficulty breathing; trouble swallowing; pale or blue skin color; and dizziness or fainting.

Those who show signs of anaphylaxis should immediately call 911 or a local emergency number as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reported no allergic reactions or illnesses related to the affected product so far.

All other Van’s International Foods products and Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles with different UPC and lot codes are not included in this recall.

Customers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product and either dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, customers can call Van’s Consumer Affairs at 1-800-323-7117 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CST or visit their website at https://www.vansfoods.com/about-vans/contact-us.