OCCC inmate found dead in cell after assault, police say

State and local authorities have opened a murder investigation after an Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday night.

The 36-year-old victim “may have been assaulted by two other male inmates,” according to a preliminary Honolulu Police Department report released this morning.

Police said officers responded to OCCC “on a defibrillator type case for an unresponsive inmate” shortly after 8:40 p.m. The two suspects are ages 41 and 33, police said.

HPD said the state Department of the Attorney General has jurisdiction in the case, but that HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division-Homicide Detail and its Scientific Investigative Section assisted with the initial investigation.

No arrests had been made as of early this morning, according to HPD.

———

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.