Top News

Police identify infant in Hilo drowning, no foul play suspected

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:23 pm
Hawaii island police have identified the 11-month-old girl who drowned at a Hilo residence and said foul play is not suspected.

The Hawaii Police Department said Kuulei Keonaona Farley, of Hilo, was found unresponsive Thursday morning in an inflatable pool filled with water to about 1 foot deep. Farley and her 6-year-old brother were found in the pool, which was in their yard, by their mother. Police responded to the incident at around 9:30 a.m.

A forensic pathologist said Farley had no tramautic injuries and that her death was consistent with drowning. Results of a final autopsy are pending stardard toxicology testing.

