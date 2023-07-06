Police investigating possible drowning of 11-month-old girl

Hawaii island police are investigating a suspected drowning of an 11-month-old girl at a Hilo residence this morning.

The Hawaii Police Department today reported that the incident took place at around 9:30 a.m. at a residence on Maunakai Street after an unresponsive child was found in a swimming pool.

HPD reported that the girl and her 6-year-old brother were found by their mother in their yard in an inflatable pool with water about 1 foot deep. Family members performed CPR on the girl until medics arrived.

First responders took over medical care of the infant and transported her to the Hilo Medical Center, where life-saving measures continued but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The girl was pronounced dead at around 10:50 a.m.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the residence and to the hospital to assist in the investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the infant’s exact cause of death.

HPD is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Detective Zenas Pacheco with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, either at 808-961-2384 or via email at zenas.pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov, or the police department’s nonemergency number at 808-935-3311.