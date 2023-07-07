Visitor, 59, dies after pulled from water at Maui snorkeling spot

Maui police say a California visitor pulled from Honolua Bay Thursday has died.

At about 8:23 a.m. Thursday, first responders from ocean safety, fire, and police, responded to Honolua Bay, a popular snorkeling spot in West Maui, regarding an unresponsive woman in the water. She was reported to have been snorkeling before losing consciousness.

Responders brought her to shore and performed life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The victim has been identified as Joan Giuliano, 59, of Lancaster, Calif.

A preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play, police said. An autopsy has been scheduled and the case has been classified as an unattended death.

“The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Ms. Giuliano’s family and friends,” said MPD in a news release.