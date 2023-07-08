Sick hiker rescued from Manoa Middle Ridge Trail

A man in his 30s was rescued on the Manoa Middle Ridge Trail this morning after he became sick, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 7:45 a.m., HFD received a 911 call about the hiker, who had been in a group of seven people when he experienced a medical emergency.

HFD inserted rescue personnel at the hiker’s location at 8:24 a.m. via its Air 1 helicopter and established a landing zone, but the personnel decided to escort him off the trail by foot because of weather conditions at the time.

The hiker arrived at the trail head at just after 9:45 a.m.