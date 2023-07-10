Man, 44, shot in arm while walking in Hawaii Kai

Honolulu police are searching for a suspect after a man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm while walking early this morning in Hawaii Kai.
Police said at 3:45 a.m. today, a 44-year-old man reported he was walking on the street when he heard what sounded like a gunshot, and felt pain in his arm.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call at about 4:15 a.m. at Maunalua Bay Beach Park. Paramedics treated the man, and transported him to the hospital in stable condition, with a gunshot wound to the left arm.
No arrests have yet been made.
Police are investigating the case as a possible attempt at second-degree murder.
