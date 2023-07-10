comscore New regents chair sees great things ahead for University of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New regents chair sees great things ahead for University of Hawaii

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  Alapaki Nahale-a

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Alapaki Nahale-a

As the University of Hawaii is at a critical crossroads as an “indigenous serving institution” — co-manager of the cultural flashpoint that is Mauna Kea, keeper of a long-beleaguered athletics program, political victim of severe budget cuts and a governance tug of war and more — revving at its center is Alapaki Nahale-a, the newly elected chair of the UH Board of Regents. Read more

