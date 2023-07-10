Vital Statistics: June 30-July 6, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, June 30-July 6
>> Maya Anderson and Mikari Okumura
>> Shawnee Adele Arranga and Mathew Smith
>> Ivan Jason Chavez and Adriana Lisette Perez
>> Deborah Chi and Nganvinh Phuc Nguyen
>> David Roberto Diaz and Jerri Kim Berry
>> Bobby Joseph Espinoza and Amanda Marie Rocha
>> David Enrique Gonzalez and Griselda Abigail Vigil Quintana
>> Stephen Dwight Goodman and Amy Lynn Damato
>> Kiara Noelle Grant and Tyler Keith Gurley
>> Maci Ann Hamdorf and Joshua Anthony Horan
>> Sean Michael Kekoa Corcoran Hansen and Jessica Dollopac Leslie
>> Kathryn Julia Hodgson and Lucio Christopher Battista
>> Laura Anne Igou and Alphonso Edwin Dennis
>> Logan Kamalani and Leslea Brooke White
>> Mele Seini Kauvaka and Logotau Avanitele
>> Atiya Brianetta Kendrick and Eric Jacques Garnier
>> Eric Paul Kramlick and Kennedy Shae Mullenaux
>> Mackenzie Marie Manning and John Joseph Potocny
>> Stephen Bruce Marstaeller and Corinne Elaine Louise De Leau
>> Philip Steve Moreno and Trina Diane Ivy
>> Issac Hinano Pascua and Jenny Lee Kuulei Nakamura
>> Tatyana Eli Puente and Genaro Montes Gomez
>> Martin Adam Quiroz and Brandy Lee Smith
>> Kyle Christopher Rapoza and Ciara Rose Ross
>> Jacob David Reiner and Leslie Catherine Olvera
>> Eric Philip Ronan and Lindsey Laura Turner
>> Aragon Leopold Scherpereel and Elizabeth Irene Lane
>> Emily Ann Keiko Sunada and Shane Christopher Jones
>> Eric Lyle Masato Suzuki and Amy Isabelle Silverman
>> Amber Michele Swogger and Mario Benavides Espindola
>> Tyler Kainoa Tokunaga and Monina Burlas Garcia
>> Kate Vijarro and Brian Edward Roberts
>> Vanessa Dorothy Villareal and Malala Mahiri Tavana Mark Heimanu Peili McMoore
>> Serena Hannah Tanya Webber and Jamey Daniel Wagner
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, June 30-July 6
>> Faith Lokahi Aurello
>> Easton-Jay Keona Leonard Benjamin
>> Warren James Bosworth
>> Athena Zoey Calantoc Castro
>> Rue SheriAnn Cortes-Swanson
>> Praise Kang Dejesus
>> Zaethiam-Ayzen Kealaponoikeaookalani Naotoshi Dela Cruz-Kauwenaole
>> Noa Kaiwi‘ula Paoa Drake
>> Camila Maria Escobedo
>> Meiliana Aloha Ganancial Escosio
>> Tso-Djiin Liam Monroe Gray
>> Tso-Li Lukas Monroe Gray
>> Hayden Masako Akeakamai Keawe
>> Alesana Rolando Keil
>> Hanakia Posiulai Dauvuka Kotobalavu
>> Kairi Mae Kuster
>> Almira Celine Caroline Hiilani Leapaga
>> Hayze Akela Mahoe-Jose
>> Leia Hiori Miyashiro
>> Leica Miori Miyashiro
>> Remi James Moncur
>> Iesha Reianne Paningbaton Perandos
>> Oliver Finn Rogers
>> Tatum Nicolas Magsanide Saribay
>> Kaicen Kahiau Alaka‘i Nohokai Sims
>> Jedi Palakiko-Pacheco Souza
>> Logan Keith Thompson
>> Victor Felix Vazquez Mcmillan
>> Solomon Kainoa Wong
