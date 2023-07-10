Vital Statistics: June 30-July 6, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, June 30-July 6

>> Maya Anderson and Mikari Okumura

>> Shawnee Adele Arranga and Mathew Smith

>> Ivan Jason Chavez and Adriana Lisette Perez

>> Deborah Chi and Nganvinh Phuc Nguyen

>> David Roberto Diaz and Jerri Kim Berry

>> Bobby Joseph Espinoza and Amanda Marie Rocha

>> David Enrique Gonzalez and Griselda Abigail Vigil Quintana

>> Stephen Dwight Goodman and Amy Lynn Damato

>> Kiara Noelle Grant and Tyler Keith Gurley

>> Maci Ann Hamdorf and Joshua Anthony Horan

>> Sean Michael Kekoa Corcoran Hansen and Jessica Dollopac Leslie

>> Kathryn Julia Hodgson and Lucio Christopher Battista

>> Laura Anne Igou and Alphonso Edwin Dennis

>> Logan Kamalani and Leslea Brooke White

>> Mele Seini Kauvaka and Logotau Avanitele

>> Atiya Brianetta Kendrick and Eric Jacques Garnier

>> Eric Paul Kramlick and Kennedy Shae Mullenaux

>> Mackenzie Marie Manning and John Joseph Potocny

>> Stephen Bruce Marstaeller and Corinne Elaine Louise De Leau

>> Philip Steve Moreno and Trina Diane Ivy

>> Issac Hinano Pascua and Jenny Lee Kuulei Nakamura

>> Tatyana Eli Puente and Genaro Montes Gomez

>> Martin Adam Quiroz and Brandy Lee Smith

>> Kyle Christopher Rapoza and Ciara Rose Ross

>> Jacob David Reiner and Leslie Catherine Olvera

>> Eric Philip Ronan and Lindsey Laura Turner

>> Aragon Leopold Scherpereel and Elizabeth Irene Lane

>> Emily Ann Keiko Sunada and Shane Christopher Jones

>> Eric Lyle Masato Suzuki and Amy Isabelle Silverman

>> Amber Michele Swogger and Mario Benavides Espindola

>> Tyler Kainoa Tokunaga and Monina Burlas Garcia

>> Kate Vijarro and Brian Edward Roberts

>> Vanessa Dorothy Villareal and Malala Mahiri Tavana Mark Heimanu Peili McMoore

>> Serena Hannah Tanya Webber and Jamey Daniel Wagner

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, June 30-July 6

>> Faith Lokahi Aurello

>> Easton-Jay Keona Leonard Benjamin

>> Warren James Bosworth

>> Athena Zoey Calantoc Castro

>> Rue SheriAnn Cortes-Swanson

>> Praise Kang Dejesus

>> Zaethiam-Ayzen Kealaponoikeaookalani Naotoshi Dela Cruz-Kauwenaole

>> Noa Kaiwi‘ula Paoa Drake

>> Camila Maria Escobedo

>> Meiliana Aloha Ganancial Escosio

>> Tso-Djiin Liam Monroe Gray

>> Tso-Li Lukas Monroe Gray

>> Hayden Masako Akeakamai Keawe

>> Alesana Rolando Keil

>> Hanakia Posiulai Dauvuka Kotobalavu

>> Kairi Mae Kuster

>> Almira Celine Caroline Hiilani Leapaga

>> Hayze Akela Mahoe-Jose

>> Leia Hiori Miyashiro

>> Leica Miori Miyashiro

>> Remi James Moncur

>> Iesha Reianne Paningbaton Perandos

>> Oliver Finn Rogers

>> Tatum Nicolas Magsanide Saribay

>> Kaicen Kahiau Alaka‘i Nohokai Sims

>> Jedi Palakiko-Pacheco Souza

>> Logan Keith Thompson

>> Victor Felix Vazquez Mcmillan

>> Solomon Kainoa Wong