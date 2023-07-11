Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina closed due to roach, rodent infestation

The Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina has been closed after a state Department of Health inspection due to a cockroach and rodent infestation.

The restaurant, located at 4405 Honoapiilani Highway, received a red placard on Monday by the DOH Maui Food Safety Branch. The establishment must remain closed until all violations are resolved and the health department allows the restaurant to reopen.

During the inspection, the DOH found “abundance evidence of a rodent and cockroach infestation.

“Rodent droppings and live cockroach activity were observed throughout the establishment, including on food items including pizza dough, in refrigeration units where food is stored and on food contact surfaces where food is prepared,” the DOH said in a news release. “Live cockroach activity included a mixture of adult, juvenile and un-hatched egg cases, indicating an active population. Two dead rodents were also observed in rodent traps within the downstairs food storage room during the inspection.”

The restaurant was also cited for holes and openings for where pests can enter, build-up of grease and food debris; clutter which can harbor pests; and a lack of soap and paper towels.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Wednesday.