Voluntary recall warning issued for salad kits from Whole Foods

The state Department of Health has issued a voluntary recall warning for 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kits because they may contain incorrect condiment ingredients and possible milk and egg allergens.

The DOH’s Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of the recall by Braga Fresh of the product. The undeclared milk and egg allergens may be present even though they are not listed on the product label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Both milk and egg allergies can cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. The DOH said that if a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, an epinephrine autoinjector, such as an EpiPen or Auvi-Q, should be administered immediately and 911 or a local emergency number should be called, as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

No allergic reactions or illnesses related to the affected product have been reported yet.