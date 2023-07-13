comscore Voluntary recall warning issued for salad kits from Whole Foods | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Voluntary recall warning issued for salad kits from Whole Foods

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The state Department of Health has issued a voluntary recall warning for 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kits because they may contain incorrect condiment ingredients and possible milk and egg allergens.

The DOH’s Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of the recall by Braga Fresh of the product. The undeclared milk and egg allergens may be present even though they are not listed on the product label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Both milk and egg allergies can cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. The DOH said that if a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, an epinephrine autoinjector, such as an EpiPen or Auvi-Q, should be administered immediately and 911 or a local emergency number should be called, as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

No allergic reactions or illnesses related to the affected product have been reported yet.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Ukraine’s Svitolina loses at Wimbledon despite boost from crowd

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up