Calvin may reach Hawaii island as weak tropical storm

Calvin, a weakening hurricane in the East Pacific, is expected to pass “very close to, and possibly over, the islands from Tuesday night through Wednesday night, bringing the potential for locally strong wind gusts, flooding rain, and high surf,” forecasters said this morning.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu advised the public to “stay tuned for forecast updates as Calvin moves closer to Hawaii over the next couple of days.”

At 5 a.m., the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Hurricane Calvin had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, and was centered 1,750 miles southeast of Hilo, moving west-northwest at 16 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 35 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend up to 125 miles.

On its current forecast track, Calvin would be approaching the Big Island early Wednesday as a weak tropical storm, with maximum sustained wind of 40 mph, then move near or over the rest of the islands over the following two days as a post-tropical remnant low with 35 mph winds, according to the hurricane center.

“Calvin is forecast to move across the central Pacific Ocean and approach the Hawaiian islands early next week. It is too early to determine the exact location and magnitude of potential impacts given uncertainties in the track, intensity, and structure of Calvin as it approaches the islands. Interests in Hawaii should closely monitor the latest forecast updates,” the center said at 5 a.m.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Swells generated by Calvin are expected to begin reaching the islands early next week, and are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, officials said.

Calvin should move into the Central Pacific by Monday morning and toward the Hawaii island Tuesday and Wednesday, they said. “The guidance is reasonably well clustered on a track near or over the Big Island of Hawaii, but any potential impacts will be dictated by the track details that are still quite uncertain at this time.”

Calvin peaked Friday as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, but has been weakening ever since and is expected to continue declining in strength.