HFD rescues distressed boaters offshore of reef runway

Two boaters in distress in Kalihi where rescued this afternoon by the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD reported that it sent four units with 12 personnel to respond to a 911 call about a boater in distress offshore of the reef runway in Kalihi.The call came in at 2:42 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 2:55 p.m.

First responders found that a boater in a ten foot dinghy was attempting to assist another boater when he became distressed himself. HFD’s Rescue 2 boat launched and found Ocean Safety was on scene assisting the boaters. A State Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Rescue Boat also was sent to assist.

HFD said the two boaters and the dinghy were brought to Rescue 2 boat’s location and then safely transported back to the harbor.

Both boater’s declined medical attention. All HFD personnel were accounted for with no reports of injuries.