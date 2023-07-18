3rd suspect charged following discovery of human remains in Kula

A 40-year-old Makawao man has been charged and arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder following the discovery of human remains at a remote trail off Keanuhea Street in Kula.

Carl Rackley on Saturday is the third person arrested and later charged following an investigation that began on July 5, when Maui Police Department officers responded to a call about the discovery of possible human remains.

Hunters led officers to what later was determined to be the body of a 36-year-old man, later identified as Jonathan Awai of Makawao.

On Thursday John Joseph Smith, 58, and Stacy Marie Smith, 48, both of Makawao, were arrested in Kahului and later charged with second-degree murder in connection to Awai’s death.

Smith’s bail has been set at $500,000; Rackley’s bail has been set at $200,000; and Smith’s bail has been set at $100,000. All are in custody, as of MPD’s latest report.

Those with information about the case are asked to contact Detective Jhun-Lee Casio of the Criminal Investigation Division at 808-244-6425. Anonymous tips can be made to Maui CrimeStoppers at 808-242-6966.