Big Island schools, parks, more to close as Calvin nears

The impending arrival of Calvin tonight has led to a list of closures for Hawaii island, which remains under a tropical storm warning today and Wednesday.

All Hawaii Department of Education schools and offices, and all public libraries, on Hawaii Island will be closed on Wednesday.

State officials said all 14 Big Island state parks and campsites will close at 4 p.m. today and will remain closed Wednesday, and all Division of State Parks offices will also be closed Wednesday. Parks will reopen following assessments of any damage, officials said.

Division of Forestry and Wildlife Keanakolu and Ainapo cabins are closed on the island and Waimanu campground is also closed, as is the Muliwai trail to Waimanu and Waipio Valley Road. Residents and visitors should stay home until after the storm, state officials said.

Hawaii County officials, meanwhile, said they have expanded emergency shelters. The county has prepared additional emergency shelters to accommodate those needing refuge during the storm. The following locations opened today at 2 p.m.: Pahoa High School, Hilo High School, Kea’au Armory, Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pahala, Naalehu Community Center, Honokaa High School, Hisaoka Gymnasium in Kohala, and Waimea Elementary School.

These shelters are pet-friendly, though pet owners must bring carriers and necessary animal supplies, officials said.

County officials also announced the following closures and cancellations:

>> County camping permits canceled: All county camping permits throughout the island will be canceled from today through Wednesday.

>> Waipio Valley Access Road restrictions: Beginning today, the Waipio Valley Access Road will be limited to access by residents and farmers only.

>> County parks closures: All County parks will close at 4 p.m. today and remain closed through Wednesday.

Most state offices in Hawaii County will be closed on Wednesday.

State officials said non-essential employees affected by the closing of those offices should not report to work and will be granted administrative leave, except for:

>> Departmental Disaster/Emergency Coordinators

>> Disaster Response Workers

>> Employees whose work involves continuing crucial operations/services, such as hospital workers, correctional workers.

Employees who fall into one of the above categories are required to report to work to ensure essential operations continue throughout the County of Hawaii.