Calvin on track to pound Hawaii island with heavy rain, high winds

Tropical Storm Calvin maintained its strength overnight and is expected to deliver heavy rain and strong, gusty winds over Hawaii island later today and Wednesday.

At 5 a.m., the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Calvin had maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts and was about 390 miles east-southeast of Hilo and 605 miles from Honolulu, moving west at a quick 22 mph. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 105 miles from the center.

On its current forecast track, tropical storm conditions will likely begin spreading over Hawaii County starting this evening.

The latest five-day track has Tropical Storm Calvin passing near or over the southern tip of Hawaii island tonight into Wednesday morning, then moving westward as a weakening tropical storm with 40 mph sustained winds well south of the other islands. The storm is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression Thursday as it moves away from the state and dissipate Friday.

“Deep convection has been developing near Calvin early this morning, which may slow the weakening trend today,” forecasters said. “Calvin is forecast to gradually weaken from tonight through Thursday.

Hawaii island and its surrounding are under a tropical story warning.

The National Weather Service said tropical storm force winds of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts to 65 mph, are expected on parts of the island from early this evening until Wednesday morning. “Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage,” officials said.

Residents should move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. The high winds could damage porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about, they said.

“A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways,” officials said.

Storm total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches are forecast into Thursday, with maximum amounts of 10 inches possible, mainly along the windward areas of the Big Island.

For the rest of the state, total rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected.

Swells from Calvin will spread through the Hawaiian islands later today and tonight along east shores, causing life-threatening conditions along exposed shorelines, forecasters said.

The weather service has issued a host of other watches and advisories for Hawaii, including:

>> A flash flood watch for all Hawaiian islands through Wednesday afternoon.

>> A high surf warning for Maui County and the Big Island from this evening through Wednesday, with “dangerously large and disorganized waves of 10 to 15 feet.”

>> A wind advisory for the summit of Haleakala on Maui.