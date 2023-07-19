A luxurious risotto

Creamy and complex, classic risotto requires only a handful of simple ingredients to transform into a luxurious meal. In this most basic version, the dish is finished with just enough butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano to add rich creaminess while still allowing the rice flavor and texture to shine. Though it’s delicious on its own, this dish can serve as a blank canvas. For quick, easy upgrades, stir in 1 cup of frozen peas or 1 pound of cleaned shrimp during the last few minutes of cooking, or top the risotto with whatever cooked seasonal vegetables you desire.

Risotto

Ingredients:

• 4 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken (or vegetable) broth

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 cup minced shallot (from 1 medium shallot)

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 cup arborio or carnaroli rice

• 1/2 cup dry white wine

• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

• 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for garnish

• Salt

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, bring broth to a simmer over medium, then reduce heat to lowest setting to keep warm.

In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium. Add shallot and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add rice and stir until evenly coated in oil, 1 minute.

Add wine to rice and increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring, until all of the liquid is absorbed into the rice, about 1 minute.

Add 1/2 cup of the hot broth and briskly simmer, stirring very frequently, until almost all of the liquid is absorbed, about 2 minutes. Repeat, adding 1/2 cup of the broth at a time and stirring until all of the liquid is absorbed before the next addition of broth. Cook until rice is al dente and risotto is creamy and saucy, about 18 minutes total. (If you need more liquid because you run out of hot broth, you can simply use hot water.)

Turn off heat. Stir in butter and cheese, and season to taste with salt. Divide among 4 shallow bowls and garnish with more cheese. Serve immediately.

Time: 30 minutes, serves 4.