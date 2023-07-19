This beefy steak is quick and easy to grill

Admit it: The one dish you really want to grill well is steak. The one steak you should know how to grill is skirt steak. Rich and beefy, it’s relatively affordable and quick to grill. When possible, buy the outside skirt (which comes from the diaphragm) as opposed to the tougher inside skirt (which comes from the transverse abdominal muscle). When in doubt, ask your butcher. Marinating the steak, even just briefly, allows it to soak up flavor while you light your grill.

Grilled Steak

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup bourbon

• 1/2 cup maple syrup

• 1/2 cup soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 1/2 to 2 pounds skirt steaks

• Neutral oil, as needed

Directions:

Place the bourbon, maple syrup, soy sauce and pepper in a large baking dish; whisk to mix. Add the skirt steaks (cut in half if needed to fit) and turn a couple times to coat. Marinate the steaks at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes.

While the steaks marinate, light your grill and heat to high. Brush or scrape the grill grate clean. To oil your grate, fold a paper towel into a tight pad. Dip it in a small bowl of oil and, holding it at the end of your grill tongs, draw it over the bars of the grate.

Drain the skirt steaks well, saving the marinade to prepare an easy sauce, if desired (see Tip). Blot steaks dry with paper towels, then lightly drizzle them with oil on both sides.

Arrange the steaks diagonally on the grill grates. Grill for 1 1/2 minutes, then rotate each skirt steak a quarter turn and grill for another 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. (This gives the steaks a handsome crosshatch of grill marks and helps them cook more evenly.) If any flare-ups occur, move the steaks to a cooler section of the grill.

When the steaks are browned underneath and blood starts to bead on top, invert the steaks and grill the other side the same way. The total cooking time will be 3 minutes or so per side for medium-rare. (Insert the thermometer probe through the side of the steak; 135 degrees is ideal for medium-rare, 145 for medium and 155 for medium-well.)

Transfer the steaks to a platter or plates and let rest for 1 minute. Divide into 4 portions and serve at once.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.

Tip:

If you’re feeling ambitious enough to make a sauce, reserve the marinade when you drain the steaks. Transfer it to a saucepan and boil until reduced by half, 3 to 6 minutes. Whisk in 2 tablespoons butter; season to taste with salt and pepper.