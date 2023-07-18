Tips and tools for seniors coping with vision loss

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you recom­mend some good resources for seniors with vision loss? My husband was recently diagnosed with macular degeneration, which has deteriorated his central vision, and he’s become discouraged. — Worried Wife

Dear Worried: I’m very sorry to hear about your husband’s eye condition. Unfortunately, there are about 20 million Americans living with macular degeneration today. Over time this progressive disease can rob people of their central vision, making everyday tasks like driving a car, reading a magazine or watching television extremely challenging. Here are some tips and resources that can help.

Low-vision help

If your husband hasn’t already done so, he needs to see a low-vision specialist for a comprehensive examination. Low-vision specialists are ophthalmologists or optometrists with additional credentials or specialization in low-vision testing, diagnosis and treatment.

A low-vision exam, which is much different from a typical eye exam, will explore how your husband’s eye condition is affecting his day-to-day life and how he’s adapting emotionally. The doctor will often prescribe solutions to help him regain as much day-to-day functioning as possible.

Your next step is to get your husband to a nearby vision rehabilitation service. These services, which are run by state or nonprofit organizations (often free or low-cost), or private eye care clinics (typically charges fees and might accept Medicare), help people with all types of uncorrectable vision impairments.

While vision rehabilitation does not restore lost sight, it does help people maximize their existing sight or, if they have no vision, can equip them with techniques and tools to help them maintain an independent lifestyle.

Services include counseling and training on performing daily tasks and use of visual and adaptive devices and assistive technologies.

Services also offer guidance for adapting your home to make it safer and easier for your husband to navigate and can help him locate low-vision support groups. Some agencies will even send a specialist to work with a patient in their home.

To find a vision rehabilitation service near you, ask your husband’s eye doctor for a referral, or you can locate services by calling the American Printing House (APH) Connect Center at 800-232-5463.

Online tools

Another convenient place to get help for your husband is VisionAware (VisionAware.org). This free website, part of the APH Connect Center, is specifically designed for older adults new to vision loss.

VisionAware provides information on eye diseases and disorders, along with dozens of practical tips and instructional videos on living with vision loss. These include ideas for adapting your home, techniques for traveling safely outside the home and how to manage practical tasks such as finances, taking medications, cooking, cleaning, grooming, reading, writing, doing hobbies and more.

VisionAware also provides a comprehensive list of more than 2,000 low- vision agencies and organizations across the country that’s searchable by state or category.

Another terrific low- vision resource is Hadley (Hadley.edu), a nonprofit partner of the National Eye Institute and the National Eye Health Education Program.

Hadley offers online discussion groups, audio podcasts and dozens of free online workshop videos to help empower the blind and visually impaired. With Hadley, your husband will learn new ways to do the things that have become more difficult due to his vision loss, and connect him with a network of peers who understand what he’s going through.

