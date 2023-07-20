Maui’s Mahi Pono fined $9,600 for ‘fugitive dust’ violations

The state Health Department announced this week that it fined Mahi Pono LLC, a Maui farming company, a total of $9,600 for fugitive dust violations, which is considered a form of air pollution.

Health officials from the department’s Clean Air Branch conducted an investigation into the violations in response to community complaints in August and December of last year and said they were confirmed and documented.

The investigation cited agricultural operations and winds as the causes of fugitive dust becoming airborne. When the dust is inhaled, it can travel easily into the lungs, and cause respiratory illness.

The notice and finding of violation and order were issued on June 15. Mahi Pono paid the penalty and agreed to take corrective action.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, fugitive dust most commonly arises from unpaved roads, agricultural tilling operations, and heavy construction operations.

Mahi Pono owns and operates approximately 41,000 acres of agricultural land in Central Maui, according to its website, which was formerly vacant sugarcane land, and is committed to practicing sustainable agriculture, growing food for local consumption, and the responsible use of natural resources.

It was created in 2018 as a joint venture between Pomona Farming LLC of California and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board of Canada.

Its produce, including sweet onions and watermelons, are sold at Costco, Down To Earth, and Target, among other retailers.

The DOH Clean Air Branch monitors air quality and regulates businesses that release pollutants into the air.