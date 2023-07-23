Man injured from suspected gunshot

A male described as in his early 20s was treated with a suspected gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services in a report.

It happened at about 4:52 a.m. today at the corner of Young and Keeaumoku streets, EMS said.

He was transported to a local trauma center in serious condition.

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation.

No other details were immediately available.