Man injured from suspected gunshot

A male described as in his early 20s was treated with a suspected gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services in a report.
It happened at about 4:52 a.m. today at the corner of Young and Keeaumoku streets, EMS said.
He was transported to a local trauma center in serious condition.
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
