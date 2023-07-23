Las Vegas Advisor: New World Series of Poker champ crowned in Las Vegas

Daniel Weinman, a 35-year-old professional poker player from Atlanta, emerged from the record-breaking starting field of 10,043 players to become the new World Series of Poker Main Event champion. He was awarded a first prize of $12.1 million, also a record.
Weinman beat Steven Jones from Arizona after a brief 24 hands of heads-up play. On the final hand, both players had a pair of jacks, but Weinman’s king kicker beat Jones’ eight for the win. Jones pocketed $6.5 million as the runner-up. Weinman is the first American to win the event since John Cynn in 2018.
Paradox: The Paradox Museum, with one U.S. venue in Miami and four in Europe, has opened on the Strip between MGM Grand and the Showcase Mall. The 11,000-square-foot space features 90 displays that “explore optical illusions, the science of paradoxes” and “things that if true, are false and if false, are true.” Good teaser. Tickets are $37.
Best doughnuts: Las Vegas’ Pinkbox Doughnuts was named in a list of “The Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.,” compiled by TastingTable.com. PinkBox recently opened a new shop at the Plaza and has several other locations around town.
Pot regulations: An omnibus cannabis-reform bill has passed, loosening the existing laws to a certain extent. First, it more than doubles the amount of marijuana that individuals can legally buy and possess from 1 ounce to 2-1/2 ounces, while purchase and possession of cannabis concentrates doubled, from an eighth of an ounce to a quarter. The bill also consolidates and reduces fees for dispensary licenses.
Question:What are the soccer odds for the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament?
Answer: The United States is the +150 favorite to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup, followed by Spain at +450 and England at +550. The long shot is Philippines at +400000 (4,000-1).
