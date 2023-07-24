Woman, 40, rescued after falling at Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued a woman who fell into the second “pillbox” on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:39 a.m. for an injured hiker.

It was reported that a 40-year-old woman fell into the second “pillbox,” or World War II-era concrete structure originally built as an observation station.

The trail, which is officially known as Kaiwa Ridge, is a short, but steep and rocky climb, and has become popular for the panoramic views it offers of Oahu’s windward coast and the Mokuluas from two separate observation stations.

The woman was reportedly hiking with family, but unable to descend the trail with their help due to her injury.

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first ascending the trail on foot.

Fire rescue personnel reached the injured woman at 11:02 a.m. to conduct a medical assessment and provide basic life support.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the injured woman to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 11:32 a.m.

Firefighters escorted the rest of the family down to the trailhead by foot.