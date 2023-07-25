Man, 44, indicted for murder in McCully bar shooting

A 44-year-old Honolulu man was indicted by an Oahu grand jury this morning after he allegedly shot and killed a 49-year-old man following an early morning argument in a bar.

The grand jury returned a true bill charging Myron Young Takushi with murder in the second degree, place to keep pistol or revolver, carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and first-degree terroristic threatening.

Takushi allegedly shot and killed 49-year-old William James Dahlin Jr. of Kaneohe early on the morning of July 19.

Takushi is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

He allegedly shot William Dahlin Jr. eight times after an altercation in the 2012 Sports Bar & Grill.

Dahlin allegedly punched Takushi three times and bar patrons tried to separate them. Takushi, who does not have a concealed carry weapons license, pulled an unregistered Glock handgun from a fanny pack and shot Dahlin eight times.

Dahlin’s girlfriend, who the Star-Advertiser is not naming, came to his aid, but Takushi allegedly pointed the gun at her before fleeing the scene.

Dahlin’s cause of death was ruled a homicide and the manner by which he died was gunshot wounds of the torso, according to the city Department of the Medical Examiner.

Takushi was arrested without incident July 19 at about 1:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Lakimau Street in Kapahulu after officers saw him get out of his white Lexus in front of an apartment complex, according to state court documents.