Angelo named as Hawaii’s Consumer Advocate

The state has named Michael S. Angelo executive director of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Division of Consumer Advocacy. Angelo assumed the position on July 17.

As Consumer Advocate, Angelo represents consumer interests before the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission, as well as other local and federal agencies. That includes a review of requests for rate and tariff changes and capital improvement projects, among other proceedings.

Angelo brings 18 years of experience across many different areas of the energy sector, including working for DCCA previously as a research analyst, reviewing and assessing utility proposals.

“We are excited to have Michael return as the state’s Consumer Advocate,” said Nadine Ando, director of the DCCA, in a news release. “His wealth of experience in the energy industry and his commitment to clean energy will be an asset in protecting the interests of our consumers.”

Angelo has also worked as a technology consultant with Hawaiian Electric; senior applications engineer at Kevala, Inc., a data analytics company serving electric utilities, regulators, and renewable energy project developers; and as research faculty with the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute at the University of Hawaii.

Angelo holds an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from UH.

He also serves as a director on the board of the Young Professionals in Energy’s Honolulu Chapter.

“I am excited to return to the Division of Consumer Advocacy,” said Angelo in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the office’s role of strongly advocating for the advancement of ratepayers’ interests and supporting Hawaii’s clean energy and environmental policy goals.”