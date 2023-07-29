Puna man sentenced for firearm, methamphetamine possession

A 46-year-old Puna man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of a “ghost gun” and methamphetamine.
Following a Sept. 27, 2020, traffic stop on Maunakai Street in South Hilo, detectives arrested Omar Kesment New. After executing a search warrant, Hawaii Police Department detectives recovered a loaded Glock that had no serial number, also known as a “ghost gun,” live ammunition and several grams of methamphetamine.
In November he pled no contest to the prohibited possession of the gun and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug.
