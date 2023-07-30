5 in serious, but stable condition after early-morning crash

Five people are in serious, but stable condition following a single motor vehicle crash into utility poles in the Diamond Head area just before 1 a.m. today, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

A courtesy EMS photo provided to the Star-Advertiser shows the vehicle resting on its side and sandwiched between two utility poles—one dangling off the ground, and another cracked and titled on its side along Diamond Head Road. Debris from the crash was visible on the roadway.

At about 12:55 a.m. today, EMS evaluated and treated two females ages 18 and 19, and three males ages 19, 21 and 22. They were transported to a nearby trauma center in serious, but stable condition.

No other details were immediately available.