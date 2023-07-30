Man, 58, allegedly attacked with skateboard in robbery

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery involving three suspects in the Vineyard area.
At about 3 a.m. today, three unknown males allegedly took a 58-year-old man’s property and assaulted him with a skateboard, according to a police report. Police said the victim suffered minor injuries from the encounter.
All three male suspects are at large. No arrests have been made.
No other details were immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.