Top News

Man, 58, allegedly attacked with skateboard in robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:27 am
Honolulu police are investigating a robbery involving three suspects in the Vineyard area.

At about 3 a.m. today, three unknown males allegedly took a 58-year-old man’s property and assaulted him with a skateboard, according to a police report. Police said the victim suffered minor injuries from the encounter.

All three male suspects are at large. No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

Looking Back

