HFD says Kewalo container fire likely caused by a cigarette

The Honolulu Fire Department says the cause of a fire at Kewalo Basin last week was likely a smoldering cigarette.

The case has been classified as accidental, with the origin an outside space next to a metal storage container, according to the HFD investigator. The cigarette was probably improperly discarded.

The fire was reported to HFD just before midnight Thursday at Kewalo Basin Waterfront Park in Kakaako. Firefighters who arrived on scene found smoke and flames coming from the exterior of a 40-foot storage container near the canoe pavilion structure.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control at 12:20 a.m., and extinguished it a few minutes later. No injuries were reported.

Damages were estimated at $7500, including the metal storage container itself and its contents.