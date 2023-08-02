Bicyclist, 68, dies after collision in Waimanalo

A 68-year-old bicyclist died this afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Kalanianaole Highway and Bell Street in Waimanalo, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

The collision took place at around 1:10 p.m., police said, while a man on a bicycle was traveling eastbound on the shoulder of the highway. He attempted to cross the road and was struck by a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old man.

The bicyclist, who HPD said was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from his bicycle. He was later taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured. They remained at the scene.

Currently speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

There have now been 28 traffic fatalities on Oahu this year, compared to 26 at this time in 2022.