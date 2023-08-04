2 cases of dengue fever reported on Kauai, Hawaii island

The state Department of Health has received two reports of travel-related dengue cases in Hawaii — one on Kauai and another on Hawaii island.

The DOH said both cases were in individuals who had recently traveled to countries where dengue is commonly found. The last confirmed case of locally acquired dengue in the state was in 2016, during an outbreak on Hawaii island that resulted in more than 260 confirmed cases.

In 2011 there was an outbreak of locally-acquired dengue fever on Oahu.

The virus that causes dengue fever is spread from person to person by mosquitoes. Health department personnel are conducting inspections and mosquito-reducing activities in areas of suspected or confirmed dengue.

The DOH said that in areas without reported dengue cases, eliminating mosquito breeding sites in and around homes is a good practice. Mosquitoes need just small amounts of standing water to breed and can include buckets, water catching plants, small containers, planters, rain barrels or even cups left outside. Pouring out containers of standing water eliminates the potential for mosquito breeding, health officials said.

While Hawaii is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not established in the state, and cases are currently only seen in travelers. Dengue outbreaks do occur in many parts of the world, however.

Anyone who travels to an area with dengue is at risk for infection, the DOH said. Some countries are reporting increased numbers of cases, and the DOH is encouraging travelers to review country-specific travel information for current guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures for the countries they will be visiting.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising travelers to use insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn, and sleep in an air-conditioned room or room with window screens or under an insecticide-treated bed net, the health department recommended.

Travelers returning from an area with risk of dengue should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks, and if symptoms of dengue develop within two weeks upon return, should seek medical evaluation.

Symptoms of dengue may be mild or severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches and typically last two to seven days. Although severe and even life-threatening illnesses can occur, most people recover after about a week, the DOH said.