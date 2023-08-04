State looking for work furlough inmate who failed to return

Hale Nani work furlough inmate Michael Saragosa-Galon has failed to return from a furlough pass to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center in Panaewa, the state Department of Public Safety and state Department of Law reported.

Saragosa-Galon, 28, was scheduled to return by 2 p.m., but when he failed to return the Hawaii Police Department was notified, DPS said in a news release today.

Saragosa-Galon is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. He is described as being 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is serving a sentence for third-degree promoting a dangerous drug and faces an added escape charge when found. DPS is asking anyone in the public who seems him to call 911.

Hale Nani, Hawaii Community Correctional Center’s reintegration program, is a dorm-style building that offers reintegration services for inmates and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on Hawaii island.