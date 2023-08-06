comscore U.S. bounced from Women’s World Cup by Sweden on penalty kicks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

U.S. bounced from Women’s World Cup by Sweden on penalty kicks

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS United States’ Lindsey Horan heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    United States’ Lindsey Horan heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne.

MELBOURNE, Australia >> Lina Hurtig’s converted her penalty and Sweden knocked the United States out of the World Cup 5-4 on penalties after a scoreless draw at the Women’s World Cup.

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher fruitlessly argued she had saved Hurtig’s attempt, but it was ruled over the line. The stadium played Abba’s “Dancing Queen in the stadium as the Swedes celebrated.

The United States, which has a record four World Cup titles overall and was trying to win an unprecedented third consecutive tile, was eliminated in the Round of 16 for the first time in team history.

The Americans’ worst finish had been third place, three times.

It was the first match at this World Cup to go to extra time.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Niger’s junta seeks help from Russia’s Wagner group amid coup

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up