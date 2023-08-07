DOH inspecting supermarket bakery after report of rats

The Hawaii Department of Health said it was sending food safety specialists to a supermarket bakery today to investigate after a video of rats in their donut display case began circulating on social media.

A video showing two rats scampering over donuts at the Beretania Street Safeway was posted to Instagram on Sunday, but it is a repost, and it’s not clear exactly when it was originally filmed.

A more recent follow-up post shows an empty display case, with donuts boxed up instead.

Meanwhile, health officials recently issued a red placard to shut down Port Town Texaco, operated by Lahaina Petroleum, in Kahului, Maui, due to a rodent infestation.

DOH staff inspected the place Thursday in response to a complaint and observed at least three live rodents and a significant amount of rodent droppings. DOH is requiring the gas station to take corrective actions before allowing it to reopen to the public.

A follow-up inspection was scheduled at the Maui business today.