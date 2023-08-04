Kahului gas station closed because of rodent infestation

The state Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch has issued a red “Closed” placard to and immediately shut down Port Town Texaco in Kahului for a rodent inspection.

The DOH conducted the inspection Thursday in response to a complaint and observed an active rodent infestation in the restaurant. At least three live rodents and a “significant” amount of rodent droppings and food showing evidence of an active infestation, prompting health inspectors to close the establishment.

Port Town Texaco is located at 109 West Kaahumanu Ave. in Kahului and is operated by Lahaina Petroleum.

The DOH is requiring the establishment to complete corrective actions before it can be allowed to reopen the public:

>> Contact a pest control company to discuss a rodent treatment and monitoring plan to eradicate the rodent infestation;

>> Remove clutter in the kitchen and storage areas to eliminate areas that could harbor rodents;

>> Place all food and drink items in closed containers; and

>> Clean all areas with rodent droppings.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Monday.