A silky salmon dish

If you’re looking for a baked salmon recipe that produces silky fish with flavors that go with anything, you’ve found it. This fish gets so tender because it’s cooked at a moderate temperature and cushioned by a shallow pool of olive oil and lemon juice. Add lemon peels or other seasonings to the baking dish before the salmon cooks and they’ll infuse the oil; this mixture will become your sauce. Once the salmon is done, let it rest and squeeze more lemon juice into the sauce. The results are reminiscent of squeezing a lemon wedge over a piece of fish, but the flavor is a little more luxurious and developed. Any extra sauce can be used on a salad, steamed vegetables or crusty bread.

Olive Oil Baked Salmon

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets or 1 (1 1/2-pound) salmon fillet (skin-on or skinless), patted dry

• Salt and pepper

• 2 lemons

• Optional flavorings: rosemary, thyme or oregano sprigs; smashed garlic; fresh or dried chile; olives; anchovies; bay leaves; crushed fennel or coriander seeds

Directions:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Drizzle the oil in a baking dish that will fit the salmon. Place the salmon in the dish, skin-side down if applicable. Season with salt and pepper.

Using a vegetable peeler, peel thick strips of zest from 1 lemon, then add to the baking dish. Juice 3 tablespoons of the lemon and pour over the salmon. Nestle in the optional flavorings if using. Bake, basting halfway through with the lemon oil, until just cooked through, 13 to 20 minutes, depending on the size of the fillets. (You will know if the salmon is done when the fish flakes when cut into with a knife or fork or when an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part reaches 120 degrees.)

Transfer the salmon to plates to rest at least 5 minutes; discard the skin if applicable. Remove and discard the lemon peels and any aromatics you don’t want to eat, like herb sprigs. Squeeze about 1 tablespoon of the reserved lemon juice into the baking dish until the sauce is tangy but not puckery. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Eat the salmon with a spoonful of the lemon sauce.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.