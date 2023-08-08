On the Move: ABC Stores

ABC Stores has announced the following appointments:
>> Doug Shimokawa has been appointed as chief information officer. He has worked with numerous companies including Lockheed Martin, Business Solution Technologies and most recently was a senior vice president at Pacxa.
>> Eric Morikubo has been named controller. Morikubo previously worked at Ernst and Young, and Deloitte. Most recently he was the controller at Pacxa and serves as a committee chair for the Finance Executives International Hawaii chapter.
