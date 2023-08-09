A list of open emergency shelters, closed schools and roads

A list of open emergency shelters and closed school and roads on Maui and Hawaii island:

>> EVACUATION CENTERS

Maui

Maui High School

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center

War Memorial Gym

Maui Preparatory Academy

Hawaii island

Waimea Community Center

Hisaoka Gym on the island.

>> SCHOOLS

ALL Hawaii public schools on Maui except Hana High & Elementary are closed.

In addition to the public schools, Kamehameha Schools Maui and Aapueo Preschool are closed today.

>> ROADS

The following roads and highways were closed as of this morning:

Maui

All roads in Lahaina Town are closed, including between Wahikuli wayside park on the north to Kai Hele Ku Street in the south. Emergency personnel only.

State routes in Lahaina, Kihei, and Makawao.

Honoapiilani Highway at Maalaea and Kapalua.

Kahekili Highway in Waihee.

Hawaii island

Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) between mile markers 6-17.

Kawaihae Road (Route 19) between mile markers 67-69.

Queen Kaahumanu Highway from Kawaihae Road to Westin Hapuna entrance.