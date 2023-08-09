A list of open emergency shelters, closed schools and roads

A list of open emergency shelters and closed school and roads on Maui and Hawaii island:
>> EVACUATION CENTERS
Maui
Maui High School
Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center
War Memorial Gym
Maui Preparatory Academy
Hawaii island
Waimea Community Center
Hisaoka Gym on the island.
>> SCHOOLS
ALL Hawaii public schools on Maui except Hana High & Elementary are closed.
In addition to the public schools, Kamehameha Schools Maui and Aapueo Preschool are closed today.
>> ROADS
The following roads and highways were closed as of this morning:
Maui
All roads in Lahaina Town are closed, including between Wahikuli wayside park on the north to Kai Hele Ku Street in the south. Emergency personnel only.
State routes in Lahaina, Kihei, and Makawao.
Honoapiilani Highway at Maalaea and Kapalua.
Kahekili Highway in Waihee.
Hawaii island
Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) between mile markers 6-17.
Kawaihae Road (Route 19) between mile markers 67-69.
Queen Kaahumanu Highway from Kawaihae Road to Westin Hapuna entrance.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.