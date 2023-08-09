Biden pledges ‘all available federal assets’ for response to wildfires

President Joe Biden said today he has ordered “all available federal assets on the islands to help with response” to the devastating wildfires on Maui and the Big Island.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said, “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed. We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.”

“I have ordered all available federal assets on the islands to help with response. The Hawaiian National Guard has mobilized Chinook Helicopters to help with fire suppression and search and rescue on the Island of Maui,” Biden said. “The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy Third Fleets are supporting response and rescue efforts. The U.S. Marines are providing Black Hawk Helicopters to fight the fires on the Big Island. The Department of Transportation is working with commercial airlines to evacuate tourists from Maui, and the Department of the Interior and the United States Department of Agriculture stand ready to support post fire recovery efforts.”

He urged all Hawaii residents to continue to follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and to stay alert.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation sent the president a letter today urging him to act swiftly to make all federal resources available and approve any request for a presidential disaster declaration for Maui and Hawaii counties.